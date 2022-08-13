Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 13 August 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero called out a Citizen TV journalist yesterday when he held a presser to dispute the just concluded Homa Bay gubernatorial election results.

Kidero refused to grant the Royal Media Services journalist an interview, leaving her badly embarrassed.

“You’re interviewing us like your heart is not here. Why are you doing it in the first place,” he posed.

He then went ahead to express his displeasure at her mood. “I don’t like your attitude. I don’t want you to interview me.”

Watch video.

