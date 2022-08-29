Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 29 August 2022 – Flamboyant city businesswoman and Jimal’s ex-wife, Amira, is fed up with young men who have been hitting on her.

Amira’s DM is flooded with flirting messages of young men trying to lure her with sweet words after she divorced Jimal.

They probably want her to finance their lifestyles.

However, the wealthy businesswoman is not interested in ‘Ben 10’s.

She told them to keep off, adding that she doesn’t have biscuits to give them.

“All these little boys coming to my inbox with hey and hello. I don’t have biscuits to give you,” she wrote.

