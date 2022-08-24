Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – A young lady has shared the messages her gateman sent to her on WhatsApp.

The gateman claims he is deeply in love with her and poured out his feelings for her on the messaging app.

He pleaded with her to give him a chance and ignore the fact that he was a gateman

The South African lady, identified as Temitope Akinrimisi, said she doesn’t feel safe at home anymore because she never expected her gateman to fall in love with her.

This is what she tweeted.

Below are some of her photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.