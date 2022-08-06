Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 6, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has told off Deputy President William Ruto over his wild allegations that some State officials were arranging meetings with local administrators to disrupt and rig the upcoming polls in his favor.

Speaking during a campaign rally, Raila stated that he did not need the backing of the State to win the election because from the look of this he has already won.

According to Raila, the Azimio camp will win the election through the votes of the people of Kenya, adding that Kenyans will vote for Azimio next Tuesday.

“We do not need the chiefs, assistant chiefs, or administration to win this election. We will win this election through the vote of the people of Kenya. There is no doubt in my mind that on August 9 Tuesday next week, the people of Kenya are going to vote for Azimio,” Raila stated.

His remarks come after the DP viral clips alleged that there were officials from the Office of the President who he claimed were meeting with Chiefs at night to scheme violence in the upcoming polls.

The Deputy President alleged that the officials were asking the Chiefs to look for people in every polling station to cause chaos and rig the election; an allegation that has been dismissed by the Ministry of Interior.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.