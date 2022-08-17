Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 17, 2022 – Former Arsenal defender, Nacho Monreal has announced his retirement from professional football after failing to recover from serious knee injury.

Monreal made 251 appearances for the Gunners before signing a two-year deal with LaLiga side Real Sociedad in 2019.

The 36-year-old went on to make 69 appearances over two seasons with the Spanish giants before sustaining a knee injury that ruled him out of the 2021-2022 campaign.

Sociedad made the decision to release Monreal in May 2022 and the Spanish defender decided to hang up his boots as a result.

On Wednesday, August 17, he took to social media to announce his decision to retire, claiming he ‘cannot continue’ because of his knee.

’36 years playing football. 16 as a professional. Squeezing my body and taking it to limits that I would never have imagined,’ Monreal wrote.

My knee sends me a message… loud and clear; I cannot continue! Do I get mad? NO! I listen to it and accept the situation and thank it for everything.

‘A stage is over. Another starts. I’m happy and feeling good. One more time… I FEEL GOOD!!! And that gives me peace of mind.

‘Life is a gift and I like to be grateful. Thank you @caosasuna @rfef @malagacf @arsenal @realsociedad for letting me cross your paths.

‘What a good years….’