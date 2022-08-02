Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Reality TV star, Todd Chrisley has recounted how he became a “slave” to money and material things before he was found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Speaking during the most recent episode of his podcast, “Chrisley Confessions,” the 53-year-old reality TV star said he allowed fame get to his head, which pushed him into making some questionable decisions.

He said;

“I got lost when I couldn’t tell the difference in my self-worth and my net worth.

“And the bigger my net worth became, the less I focused on my self-worth because everything was being built around that net worth. Around stuff.”

He further disclosed that because he wanted “to keep up with everyone” around him, he began purchasing “all these cars and all these houses.”

He said;

“You become a slave to the things that you thought were going to bring you peace. So I got lost in that and for my whole life because I think I was too ignorant — and when I use the word ignorant [I mean] I [didn’t] know that I understood how to differentiate self-worth and net worth.”

The Chrisley patriarch noted that in time he “finally realized” that his priorities were out of whack with what he really wanted.

He added;

“I finally realized that I wasn’t competing with everyone else around me, I was competing with me because my self-worth is low.

“And I think that God is showing me through so many things that he’s doing every day that I’m worthy. [He’s saying], ‘I’ve got you, son, I’ve got you in my right hand. I’ve got you right where I want you because your eyes are focused on me and you’re not taking them off of me.’”

The TV personality further explained that thanks to that realization and continued faith in God, he and Julie have gotten to a very zen place despite their legal woes.

He said;

“I’m willing to share what I have gotten from my therapy.

“It’s taught me that I’m not with myself. That I’m with my Lord and Savoir. That I’m with God who’s by my side 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“It’s taught me that I’m doing nothing by myself to where before I did everything on my own.”

On how his marriage has been affected with the recent stress, Chrisley said;

“I said in my perspective it has drawn me closer to my wife. I feel like my marriage for me personally, internally, is the strongest that I’ve ever felt that it’s ever been — that’s for me, that’s how I feel.

“I feel like for the first time in my life, in my marriage, I feel like my marriage is feeding a part of me that I didn’t even know was starving. I feel like I understand you from a different level [more] than I ever have before and I feel like that you have opened up more since all of this than you have the entire time that we’ve been in our marriage.”

Back in June, TMZ reported that Julie and Todd, who also has two children, Lindsie, 32, and Kyle, 30, with his ex-wife, Teresa Terry, were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Prosecutors claimed that the couple submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans. Julie also allegedly submitted false credit reports and bank statements when trying to rent a house in California.

During the initial trial, Todd’s former business partner, Mark Braddock, testified against him and claimed that they were intimate for about a year in the early 2000s.

The duo pleaded not guilty, but on June 7, they were convicted on all counts. Additionally, Julie, 49, was also charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of justice after previously being accused of creating a fake credit report to rent a home. The pair’s sentencing hearing is set for October.