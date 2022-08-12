Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 12, 2022 – Kimilili MP-elect and Deputy President William Ruto’s friend, Didmus Barasa, is now ready to talk.

This is after he surrendered himself to the police for allegedly shooting and killing Brian Olunga, an aide to his opponent, during the election.

Olunga was a bodyguard to Brian Khaemba, who was gunning for Kimilili parliamentary race in the just-ended General Election.

Barasa, who was re-elected on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA), later went into exile with authorities suspecting to have crossed over to Uganda.

This prompted the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to direct Barasa to surrender to the nearest police station within six hours.

However, on Friday, August 12, the legislator surrendered to police after three days on the run.

Addressing journalists at Bungoma Police station after surrendering himself, the Kimilili MP-elect dismissed claims that he had flown to Uganda.

He stated that he was ready to cooperate with the police as they continue with their investigations on the matter.

“I went to Nairobi so that the court can give anticipatory bail. I am ready to cooperate with the police to know what killed that young man. There were other people with guns, including my competitor,” he said.

Western Regional Police Commander Peris Muthoni confirmed that Barasa turned himself in around 10:30 am on Friday at the Bungoma Police Stations.

“We have found him. We are recording the statements now and after that prepare to take him to court on Monday,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.