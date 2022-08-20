Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 20, 2022 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli is now willing to accept President-elect William Ruto as his president but with conditions.

Speaking during a burial in Meru, Atwoli said that the Nation should only accept William Ruto as President-elect if the Supreme Court rules in his favor.

According to Atwoli, Azimio Leader Raila Odinga was advised by the coalition leaders to move to the Supreme Court of Kenya and challenge the election results.

He reiterated that both Ruto and Raila agreed to accept the outcome of the ruling.

“We advised Raila to follow the law and wait for the court’s verdict. Ruto also said that he will accept the final decision of the court. If the two agree with the court’s decision, who are we to reject it?” Atwoli stated.

However, Atwoli called on Kenyans to exercise restraint and preach peace instead of throwing jabs at the losers.

“You can throw jabs at each other but the election is over and you will have to sit with family members who you didn’t agree with politically but you understand that tolerance is the key,” Atwoli stated.

“I am pleading with those who are using social media to threaten people and incite others to stop. We are going to court. Let us wait for the results from the court,” he added.

Atwoli has been a target of fake news on social media following his tough stance against William Ruto earlier on. He has since climbed down after IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati declared Ruto as the President-elect

The Kenyan DAILY POST.