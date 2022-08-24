Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has said he is not losing sleep over the outcome of the just concluded Presidential election where William Ruto was declared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as the President-elect.

Speaking in Mombasa on Wednesday while campaigning for ODM candidate Abdulswamad Nassir, Raila, who has already filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging Ruto’s win, said he is not losing sleep because he is confident that the Apex court will declare the election as a sham.

Raila, who was flanked by his running mate, Martha Karua, said the Supreme Court will render justice.

“Can’t you see that I am not sad or shaken by anything? I know eventually, the truth shall be known. Martha Karua and I have seen a lot of injustice.

“We are dealing with very corrupt opponents who had planned to rig a long time ago. The truth shall set the Kenyan nation free. Please be patient.” Raila said.

