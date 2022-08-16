Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – Elite GSU officers have been deployed to William Ruto’s Sugoi home after he was declared President-elect by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

His neighbours were chased away by the elite team after they tried to access the home to celebrate.

They were pictured outside the gate begging the officers for a chance to get in and celebrate but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.