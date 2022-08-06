Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 6, 2022 – A husband has shared the letter he wrote to his wife to notify her that he will be preoccupied with the Premier League games as the new season starts.

He informed her that the Premier League starts on August 5 and he requested that she allows him to watch all the games.

He added that this means he will sometimes come home after midnight.

He said he hopes his request would be considered but he will still watch the games whether or not he has his wife’s permission.

He copied his family and in-laws to the letter.

See the letter below.