Friday, August 26, 2022 – Former Tharaka Nithi County Senator, Prof Kithure Kindiki, has revealed the number of Jubilee Party MPs who are planning to ditch Azimio One Kenya Alliance and join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Azimio is led by Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta acts as the chairman, while Kenya Kwanza Alliance is led by President-Elect William Ruto.

Speaking on Friday, Kindiki said the Ruto-led outfit is in talks with 28 Jubilee MPs who are ready to dump Azimio and join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“We are engaging with 28 Jubilee MPs who in a matter of time will announce their next move in the next few days,” Kindiki stated.

This move comes a few days after Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, said Jubilee MPs who will ditch Azimio will be expelled from the party and a new by-election will be held in their respective areas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.