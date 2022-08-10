Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Kameme FM presenter Benson Gathungu alias Mzee Kiengei pampered his wife, Joyceline Ngaru, like a queen on her birthday.

The romantic vernacular media personality surprised his wife with a cake before gifting her flowers stashed with Ksh 20,000.

He shared videos and photos of the epic birthday surprise on his social media pages.

In the videos, Kiengei is seen walking into the living room where he sang a happy birthday song to his wife before surprising her with a sumptuous cake.

He then gave her flowers while singing the popular love song Nakupenda Malaika to her.

See photos and video.

