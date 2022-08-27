Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 27 August 2022 – Police in Kisii have arrested a 30-year-old lady suspected of stabbing to death a supervisor of Shivling Supermarket in Kisii town identified as James Kuria, 36.

The incident is reported to have been triggered by a quarrel between the lady and the supervisor.

Mr. Kuria is said to have slapped the lady after a disagreement as her colleagues and customers watched.

She picked a knife and stabbed the supervisor in the neck before she walked out of the supermarket.

She then boarded a Boda Boda and left the scene in a hurry.

A mob pursued her in a nearby lodging where she was hiding and almost lynched her.

Luckily, the police rescued her.

The injured supervisor, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Watch the video showing how cops rescued her from the rowdy mob that was baying for her blood.

