Monday, August 15, 2022 – Dubai-based socialite Caroline Brooks alias Caroline Dxb has revealed that she had an affair with outgoing Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Taking to Twitter, the high-end socialite, who is currently starring in The Housewives of Dubai, shared romantic photos with Joho and confirmed that they were once an item.

“Everyone is dying to know which politician I dated. Y’all know I don’t mind spilling my own tea. My ex is Hassan Joho (The Governor of Mombasa) and it’s no secret,” she tweeted.

Caroline is a very hot lass.

She has curves in the right places.

See her photos below.

