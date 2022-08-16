Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 16, 2022 – At least eight people have been injured in a shooting at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

The shooting occurred outside the entrance to the city’s Methodist North Hospital emergency room, with police arriving at the scene at around 12:47 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16.

Police confirmed at least eight people had been shot in the incident, according to ABC24.

The local news outlet reported that a silver sedan had stopped at the median of the intersection Austin Peay and Walter K Singleton parkway.

The vehicle had at least 20 bullet holes in its driver’s side, the report said.

The hospital and the adjacent streets are believed to be on lockdown. It is unclear if any suspects have been apprehended.