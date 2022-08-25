Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Home Alone star Devin Ratray has been accused of raping a woman in New York.

The actor, who rose to fame thanks to his role as Buzz McCallister in Home Alone, allegedly attacked Lisa Smith at his Manhattan apartment in 2017.

She shared her belief that the 45-year-old drugged her before sexually assaulting her, and went to the police to submit a report shortly after the alleged incident.

Last year, the star was arrested on domestic violence charges in an unrelated incident, after allegations that he tried to strangle his then-girlfriend.

He was later released on a $25,000 bond and pleaded not guilty.

This is said to have prompted Smith to contact police officials to query why her own case against him had not been pursued.

She was informed that officers incorrectly thought that she didn’t want to press charges, and decided to close the case.

According to CNN, Smith and Ratray had been friends for more than a decade before the alleged incident, on September 21, 2017.

The pair are thought to have met for a drink, along with Smith’s brother and another friend, when they all went to the actor’s apartment to continue the night.

She told the publication that he poured drinks for the group and seemed intent on giving her a specific glass, after which she became exhausted and was encouraged to sleep over.

She said: “I remember waking up and I couldn’t move. I couldn’t really open my eyes, but I could hear what was happening and I could feel what was happening. I knew that the other two people were gone and I was still on the couch.”

She alleged that Ratray sexually assaulted her for what seemed like “an eternity”, before leaving her on the sofa.

The publication reports that Smith confronted the actor in text messages the next day, but he denied assaulting her, claiming that he was unable to have sex because he is impotent.

Following the alleged incident, she filed a report and a NYPD officer interviewed her in November, 2017.

She took steps to co-operate with the police, and sent over the clothes that she was wearing on the night for DNA testing, she told CNN, with a spokesperson from the Manhattan Distrct Attorney’s Office adding that they are “in touch” with her.

“The Manhattan DA’s Office takes sexual assault very seriously, and our door is always open,” they added in a statement to Metro.co.uk.

“Prosecutors and counselors from our Office’s Sex Crimes Unit are in touch with this survivor.”

Ratray has denied all allegations against him and told the outlet that they “did not have sex”.

He has not been charged over the accusations.