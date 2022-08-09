Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 9, 2022 – “Flash” star Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary after being accused of stealing alcohol from a home in Vermont.

The incident is said to have taken place in May after the star was accused of breaking into a house in Vermont.

TMZ reports that The Flash actor, 29, was investigated after the homeowners made a complaint that several bottles of booze were missing from the property after they returned from a trip out.

The report also states that after reviewing surveillance videos, police found “probable cause was found to charge” the “Perks of Being a Wallflower” actor with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.

Ezra had been laying low in recent months but was reportedly found on Sunday August 7, and ordered to appear for their arraignment in court late next month. A Vermont State Police report said Ezra who uses the pronoun “they” was located by police at 11:23pm ET on Sunday and issued with a citation to appear on September 26.

This is the latest in a line of legal issues the star has faced this year. In March, police bodycam footage showed them getting aggressive with officers while involved in an altercation. Rolling Stone also reported in June how the Fantastic Beasts star had a mum and her three children living on their farm where firearms were said to be left lying around.

It’s reported a one-year-old child put a loose bullet in her mouth at the property, which is allegedly an unlicensed cannabis farm.

Ezra’s list of controversies also go back to 2020 when they were accused of trying to choke a woman in a bar in Iceland. Another woman has also claimed to have been harassed by the actor at her home in Berlin after telling them they weren’t allowed to smoke indoors.

While Ezra is still set to appear in the latest The Flash movie which is set for release next year, it’s been reported they have been dropped from all future DC films.