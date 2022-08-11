Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 11 August 2022 – As Kenyans continue to wait for the Presidential results with bated breath, Netizens are posting funny photos and videos to ease tension.
A case in point is this hilarious video of a man wiping Chebukati’s bald head as he was addressing the press at Bomas of Kenya, where the national tallying centre has been set up.
So far, it is a neck-and-neck race between Azimio leader Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto.
Watch the hilarious video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
