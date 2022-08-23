Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 23, 2022 – It will be almost impossible for Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to overturn President-elect William Ruto’s victory at the Supreme Court.

This was revealed by the Advocate of the High Court, Mr. Duncan Okach, who explained in detail why Raila is facing an uphill task of overturning IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati’s declaration, giving Ruto a win in the just concluded General Election.

According to Okach, Raila has the daunting task of providing Supreme Court judges proof of electoral malpractice from all the 46,229 polling stations across the country which he may not manage given the limited time.

Besides, the court might not go through his truckload of evidence because the petition by be determined within 14 days which is not a very long time.

And that is not all, the 7 judges might not be able to recount all the votes and declare the winner within 14 days.

He noted that the acceptable verdict would be to uphold Ruto’s victory or to annul it and call for a fresh election, which was the case in 2017.

However, it will be almost impossible to annul Ruto’s win since there was more transparency in the transmission of election results this year than in 2017.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.