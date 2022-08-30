Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Social media has been awash with rumors that actor Blessing Lungaho and actress Jackie Matubia of the Zora series have parted ways.

A neighbour of the celebrity couple reached out to ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare and informed him that they were no longer living together.

The same source alleged that Jackie had embarked on a spree of deleting his photos on Instagram.

However, Jackie has rubbished the rumors and said they are still together.

Speaking in a phone interview, Matubia claimed she knew of the rumors going around and expected to receive many phone calls on the same.

Asked if all was well in paradise, she said that the relationship was great and they were happy.

“Rumors will always be rumors. We are doing very fine,” said Jackie.

Lungaho also dismissed the rumors and even said he was seated next to Jackie as he spoke on the phone to a local site.

“I’m just from the gym. I’m even seated here next to her and I just want to go take a shower,” said Lungaho.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.