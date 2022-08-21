Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 8, 2022 – Bungoma County Senator, Moses Wetangula, has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to recognize William Ruto’s victory in the August 9 General elections.

Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader, was declared the winner of the just concluded presidential election but Uhuru is yet to congratulate him.

Speaking on Saturday during a burial ceremony in Kanduyi, Bungoma County, Wetang’ula emphasized that President-elect Ruto will ensure that his predecessor, Uhuru, obtains an international position once he is sworn in.

“We will give you international assignments to go outside the country and other obligations, including overseeing elections in foreign countries as other retired presidents do,” Wetang’ula said.

The Bungoma senator added that even though he didn’t back Ruto, Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza team had pledged to treat Uhuru with the same respect as other former presidents.

“Under the law, you have to hand over the reins of power to the president-elect Dr. Ruto on the 30th of this month and become a civilian with the title of a retired president. We as Kenya Kwanza assure you that we shall give you respect as a retired president the way the late president Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Moi were accorded,” Wetang’ula said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.