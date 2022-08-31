Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 31, 2022 – Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has been issuing conflicting statements about the August 9th Presidential election.

Since he lost the Ndaragwa parliamentary seat on August 9th, Kioni has been jumping from one media house to the other, issuing conflicting statements about the election, where Kenya Kwanza Alliance leader, William Ruto was declared President-Elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati.

On Wednesday, Kioni went to an interview on Inooro TV where he said he had received intelligence that IEBC officials wore masks and were campaigning for Ruto inside polling stations.

“When you have a face mask on, your lips cannot be seen and the voice is stifled. They influenced the voters to vote us out,” Kioni said.

Reacting to Kioni’s claim, Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi stated that Kioni is going mad going by his statement.

“Jeremiah Kioni Amechizi” Sudi who is a close ally of Ruto wrote on his Facebook page.

