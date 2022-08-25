Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, has left many Kenyans talking over the amount she requested for her swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

Unlike many county governors who requested millions of shillings from the treasury, Waiguru requested only Sh 250,000 to cater for tents and drinks that were to be taken by her guests.

Waiguru will be serving for the second term as Kirinyaga governor for the next five years.

She was declared governor-elect after beating her close competitor, Wangui Ngirici.

Ms. Waiguru, who was defending her seat on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, garnered 113,088 votes against her closest rival, Wangui Ngirici’s 105,677.

Ngirici was running as an independent candidate.

Immediately after the results were announced, Ms. Waiguru said she will focus on her development agenda.

She thanked the residents for turning out in large numbers to vote for her.

“I’m excited following the victory. I owe my win to the residents who voted for me overwhelmingly,” she said.

Meanwhile, newly elected Siaya County governor, James Orengo requested Sh 25 million from the treasury for his swearing-in on Thursday.

