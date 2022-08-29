Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 29, 2022 – An audio clip has emerged of Azimio One Kenya Executive Director, Raphael Tuju planning a coup at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) with Commissioner Justus Nyang’aya.

Nyang’aya was among the four commissioners who rejected the outcome of the August 9th Presidential election where IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati announced William Ruto as the president-elect.

Other commissioners who rejected the outcome include the commission’s vice chairperson Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, and Irene Masit.

The four commissioners said the results were ‘opaque’.

Following the development, an audio clip has emerged of Tuju trying to convince Nyang’aya to do away with lawyers who are representing them at the Supreme Court and let them be represented by Attorney General, Paul Kihara.

Tuju is also heard urging the commissioner on how they can bypass Chebukati’s leadership and show the apex court that he was acting alone in the entire election.

Here is the audio clip of Tuju speaking with Justus Nyangaya on how to carry out a coup at IEBC.

Tuju places a call to ROGUE IEBC Commissioner Justus Nyang’aya..

Tells him " We have found a way to do away with IEBC Lawyers, the AG will take over"

Part 1 pic.twitter.com/otDJNtsRH2 — Larry Matayo (@LarryMatayo) August 29, 2022

