Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Fresh details have emerged over how Azimio One Kenya Alliance and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Juliana Cherera, are planning to table shocking evidence on how the August 9th Presidential election was bungled.

The Azimio team led by Raila Odinga on Monday filed a case at the Supreme Court challenging Ruto’s victory, claiming the IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, rigged the election in favor of the DP.

According to political analysts Shadrack Wambui and Omwanza Ombati, Raila’s team is planning to put Cherera as a witness who oversaw how Chebukati rigged in favor of Ruto.

The analysts said the Azimio team is also planning to use commissioners Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang’aya, and Irene Masit to act as co-witnesses to prove that Chebukati rigged the election in favor of DP Ruto.

“These are people are out to paint Mr. Chebukati black. The four of them are reading the same script with Azimio,” said Shadrack.

The Supreme Court will start hearing the case on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.