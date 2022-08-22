Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, August 22, 2022 – It is now official that Azimio One Kenya Alliance flagbearer, Raila Odinga, and his running mate, Martha Karua, have filed a case at the Supreme Court challenging the announcement of William Ruto as the President-Elect on Monday last week.
In his petition, Raila Odinga says Ruto didn’t garner 50 +1 percent of the votes cast during the August 9th election to be declared the winner of the election.
Raila Odinga in his tabulation says when the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati announced that Ruto is the president-elect, he didn’t count 140,000 votes according to their tabulation.
In the petition, Raila says it is 14,353,163 voters who went to the ballot and Ruto emerged the winner with 49.99969242 percent while Jakom came second with 48.3721186 percent.
Roots party presidential candidate Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah emerged third with 0.431744497 percent while Agano party leader, David Mwaure emerged fourth with 0.222 percent of the votes cast.
In his petition to the apex court, Raila says according to their records, 140,138 votes were not tallied.
Here is Raila Odinga’s tabulation showing Ruto didn’t reach the 50+1 percent required for one to be declared President-elect.
