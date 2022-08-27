Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 27, 2022 – On Friday, Azimio One Kenya Alliance running mate, Martha Karua, dropped a bombshell after she claimed that 19 foreigners and 2 Kenyans accessed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) systems and inflated President-Elect William Ruto’s votes.

In her petition to support the Azimio case at the Supreme Court, Karua said the 19 foreigners had full access to IEBC electoral technology and were involved in the rigging scheme in favor of Ruto.

“There was an elaborate and fraudulent premeditated scheme to interfere with and undermine and defeat the integrity, credibility and security of the presidential election. The interference was intended to alter the true results of the presidential election,” Karua claimed.

Reacting to Karua’s allegations, lawyer Miguna Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, asked why the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI ) under the leadership of George Kinoti has not arrested the 19 foreigners if they truly hacked the IEBC systems.

“Martha Karua and conman @RailaOdingahave claimed that the @DCI_Kenya and George Kinoti turned over the rotten fruits of their “investigations” to Azimio for use in its presidential petition. Why haven’t they used the alleged evidence to arrest the purported 19 foreigners? Hogwash,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

