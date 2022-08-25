Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, August 25, 2022 – All eyes are now on the Supreme Court after Azimio Leader Raila Odinga filed a presidential petition challenging President-elect William Ruto’s controversial victory.

Raila presented a lorry full of evidence to support his claim that indeed Ruto was not validly elected as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya and that IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati helped the President-elect to rig him.

However, his running mate, Martha Karua, may have sold him out, going by Lawyer Ahmednasir’s argument.

According to Ahmednasir, who is an apologist of Ruto, Karua’s action on Saturday, the 13th, may cause Raila to lose at the Supreme Court.

He noted that Karua is on record on Saturday 13th while meeting the Azimio elected leaders at KICC, saying they had downloaded Forms 34A from the IEBC portal and they knew the outcome of the election, and Azimio argument that not all Forms 34A were on the portal when Chebukati called the election in favor of Ruto makes no sense.

As a result of this, Ahmednasir suggested that Karua’s admission that all Forms 34A were on the IEBC portal by the time Chebukati announced Ruto as the President-elect should bring Raila’s petition at the Supreme Court to an end and for Ruto to be sworn in right away.

