Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 15, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto appears to have beaten Raila Odinga in the just concluded presidential contest even as we wait for the official declaration of the presidential result by the IEBC.

This is according to the panic that has set in in Azimio La Umoja One Kenya, with leaders already apportioning blame.

In a statement, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino questioned President Uhuru Kenyatta’s silence as Raila and Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto lock horns in a tight race.

Babu wondered why Uhuru had remained mute as the presidential race got tight. He noted that the president should protect Raila’s victory otherwise, he has just been lying to Baba all this time.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta you must act now or was this a long CON? Baba has WON the elections just Protect his win.

“What’s the point of Kenyans voting if we rig out the winner?” Babu stated.

He said this as the tallying and verification of results continues at the Bomas of Kenya; the exercise began on Tuesday, August 9, and until now, it is not yet clear who the winner is.

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto have been exchanging leads.

On his part, President Uhuru Kenyatta has remained largely out of the public eye. Since voting on August 9, the president was seen in public yesterday when he met election observers at State House.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.