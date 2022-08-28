Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 28, 2022 – IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera has revealed damaging evidence against her boss, Wafula Chebukati, on the August 9th Presidential election.

After terming him a dictator who wanted to subvert the will of the people, Cherera, in her affidavit signed at the Supreme Court, accused Chebukati of orchestrating a plan to rig the election in favor of President-elect William Ruto even before the election day.

She noted that since joining the commission, she and the three other dissenting commissioners, Justus Nyang’aya, Irene Massit, and Francis Wanderi experienced a pattern of incessant and continuous lack of transparency by Wafula Chebukati.

Among the issues she raised was that Chebukati unilaterally undertook the transfer of returning officers without consulting fellow Commissioners. He also allegedly failed to convene meetings to appraise the Commissioners on the implementation of the audit of the register of voters.

Cherera also complained that the commissioners only learned that Lykos Hellas SA, the printing firm contractor in Greece, was directed to print two sets of booklets Forms 34A when they toured their plant.

The matter, she insisted, was brought into the limelight and addressed after presidential agents raised similar grievances.

At the Bomas of Kenya, Cherera claimed that Chebukati re-designated the commissioners’ primary roles and assigned them functions not relevant to the tallying and verification process.

“Masit, who chairs the legal committee, was placed in charge of hospitality which covered logistics and security while Nyangaya, who chairs the ICT committee, was assigned protocol (receiving VIPs) yet technology was central to the election process,” Cherera complained.

Cherera added that Chebukati requested the Commissioners to join him in the boardroom and proceeded to issue the Commissioners with a document containing what he termed a summary of the presidential election results.

Chebukati, however, alleged he had tallied and verified from the backend of the server (alone) and did not indicate how the errors and concerns raised by the presidential agents were dealt with.

