Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – On Tuesday, Kenyans woke to the sad news that Gichugu Constituency IEBC Returning Officer, Geoffrey Gitobu, was dead.

Gitobu collapsed and passed away on Monday evening outside the IEBC offices in Nanyuki, with rumors claiming that his death may have been plotted and orchestrated by unidentified individuals.

On Wednesday, pathologists conducted a postmortem and established what killed the senior IEBC official.

The autopsy showed that Gitobu succumbed to a blood clot in the artery.

The 57-year-old had complained of feeling dizzy while driving within the town with his brother who rushed him to a nearby clinic.

Medics who were alerted about the emergency quickly called for an ambulance as his condition had worsened.

Gitobu was rushed to a local private hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Gitobu was also a prominent businessman in Nanyuki town, owning several commercial buildings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.