Friday, August 19, 2022 – After the bruising political battle, the focus now shifts to the limited nomination slots in the National Assembly and the Senate.

According to sources, President-elect William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is set to dominate the nomination slots in both the National Assembly and the Senate following its high numbers in Parliament.

In the Senate, UDA is guaranteed 9 slots while Raila Odinga’s ODM is set to get 6 slots.

The Senate has 16 slots reserved for women, 2 for youth and 2 for People Living With Disability (PLWD).

Among UDA politicians listed for nomination in the Senate include the party Secretary General, Veronica Maina.

She tops the list of proposed nominees in the list submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) prior to the polls.

Others are Sopian Tuya, Mirajj Abdulraahim, Gloria Obwaro, Joyce Korir, Karen Nyamu, and Peris Tobiko.

The two other UDA slots are reserved for a representative of the youth and a Person Living With Disability.

For ODM, Catherine Muma, Beatrice Oyomo, Hamida Kibwana and Betty Montet, will take the slots reserved for women. The other two will go to a youth representative and PLWDs representative.

The slot for Jubilee will go to former Uasin Gishu Senator, Margaret Kamar, while the Wiper party will nominate the party its Secretary General, Shakila Abdalla. UDM’s slot will be taken by Mariam Sheikh Omar.

The nomination slots are divided as per the party’s strength in the House. Ruto’s party has 22 senators, ODM 13, Jubilee 4, and Wiper 3.

In the National Assembly, UDA will get 5 nomination slots, ODM 3, and Jubilee and Wiper 1 slot each. However, the numbers are likely to change once pending parliamentary elections in four constituencies are held.

Pokot South, Kacheliba, Kitui Rural, and Rongai Constituencies elections were postponed by the electoral body following a mishap in the printing of the election materials.

Those set to take up UDA nominations in the National Assembly include Jackson Kosgei, Teresia Wanjiru, Abdisirat Khalif, Dorothy Muthoni and Joseph Iraya.

The ODM slots in the National Assembly will go to Irene Mayaka, former Leader of Minority John Mbadi and Umulkher Mohamed.

Former Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege will also make it back to the House – taking up the 1 slot reserved for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party. Lucas Mulinge will take up the one slot for Wiper

The nomination slots in the National Assembly were also allocated to parties according to their strengths. UDA has 136 members, ODM (85), Jubilee (28), and Wiper 24.

