Friday, August 26, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna, has reacted to the decision by Ugenya Member of Parliament, David Ochieng, to ditch Azimio One Kenya and join the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

On Friday, Ochieng said he has decided to work with Ruto because he is confident that he will form the next government.

President-Elect William Ruto received Ochieng at the Deputy President’s Official Residence in Karen.

Former Kisumu Senator Fred Outa, former Kisumu Town West MP Olago Oluoch, and former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma accompanied Ochieng in denouncing Azimio under the leadership of Raila Odinga.

Speaking after Ochieng’s defection, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said the surprise move by the leaders was a huge blow to the family of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga which has controlled Nyanza politics for decades.

“Olago Aluoch, Jack Ranguma and MDG Party Leader and Ugenya MP, David Ochieng, have said NO to the Odinga Imperialism in Luo Nyanza. Okoth Obado & Co. already left. More are on the way. Kuzimia is imploding. Viva Freedom. Viva!” Miguna tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.