Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 24, 2022 – Hon Didmus Barasa, the Member of Parliament-elect for Kimilili Constituency, will this morning take a plea at the Kakamega High Court for the gruesome murder of Brian Olunga.

Hon Barasa shot and killed Olunga on August 8, 2022, at Chebukwabi in Kimilili, Bungoma county in unclear circumstances. Olunga had been hired as a bodyguard to Brian Khaemba, who was also vying for the Kimilili parliamentary seat.

In an incident that drew national outrage, the legislator then went into hiding and resurfaced days later, following a directive issued by the Director General of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, that he surrenders within six hours.

A specialized team of detectives drawn from the Homicide branch, Digital & Cybercrime and the Forensic Crime Scene Investigations units have since conducted comprehensive investigations and placed Hon Barasa at the scene of the murder.

Similarly, ballistic experts based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, linked Hon Barasa’s firearm to the fatal shot that took away Olunga’s life.

This followed a report issued by the ballistic experts after the investigating team forwarded Hon Barasa’s Glock Pistol, a cartridge retrieved from the scene and bullet fragments to the ballistic lab for forensic analysis.

The report noted that the recovered cartridge was fired by the Glock pistol issued to Hon Barasa.

Further, a postmortem report by the government pathologist opined that the cause of death was severe head injury occasioned by a gunshot wound. During the autopsy, bullet fragments were also retrieved from the deceased’s brain.

In order to deliver justice to the family of the victim, detectives have in their cause of investigations consolidated an avalanche of evidence that irrefutably links the suspect to the murder most foul.

Hon Barasa is now facing murder charges contrary to section 203 as read with section 204 of the penal code.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.