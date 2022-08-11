Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 10, 2022 – Manchester United icon, Ryan Giggs wanted to “have sex all the time” and would call his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville “up to 50 times an hour”, his former partner Kate Greville told police.

Kate Greville told police that the former Manchester United star kicked her in the back and threw a laptop at her head after she accused him of flirting with another woman.

In a 105-minute police interview played on the morning of day two of the former Manchester United star’s trial on Tuesday, August 9, Greville detailed “red flags” in their relationship that included him “flipping” on more than one occasion in hotel rooms.

Greville, a 36-year-old PR executive, claimed that she learned Giggs was having an affair with eight different women after she checked his iPad after she decided to move out of his home during the first Covid enforced lockdown in 2020.

Giggs is accused of assaulting Greville and her younger sister, Emma Greville, on November 1, 2020, with a further charge relating to controlling and coercive behaviour towards his ex between 2017 and November 2020.

He denies all charges.

“I made it my mission to find out the truth,” she said. “That’s when I started checking his iPad. The reality of what I found on that iPad was way worse than you could ever imagine.

She claimed that since their relationship began in 2014 and in other text messages to friends, Giggs called her “a sl*g” and “a cow.”

Kate alleges that in 2017, Giggs, 48, dragged her out of a Dubai hotel room while she was naked after she accused Giggs of seeing another woman.

She alleged in December 2019, Giggs kicked her in the back as she got into bed before then throwing a bag containing her laptop at her head in a London hotel room following an argument after a night out.

Greville provided her account of their relationship in the pre-recorded police video and is due to be cross-examined in court.

In relation to the alleged incident in 2017, Greville told the police officer: “We got back to the hotel room [from a nightclub], and I said something and again he flipped.

“I had no clothes on, he grabbed me by my wrist, so hard, dragged me into the lounge bit, grabbed me on the floor, all my suitcase and threw it all into the corridor and then shut the door. I was just there naked, all my stuff in the corridor. I got all my stuff back in and got back into bed – I had to get my stuff with a towel wrapped around me.”

The relationship continued, with Greville detailing that she had suspicions Giggs was seeing a number of other women and describing her own behaviour as “naive” and “gullible.”

Giggs was further angered following a night out in London around Christmas of 2019.

Greville said: “I took all my clothes off, got into bed. He kicked me in the back so hard that I flew off the bed and landed on the floor. I was like, ‘what’s just happened’.

“He grabbed me again, into the suite bit of the room, got my bag with my laptop in and threw it at my head. He left me naked in the lounge bit.

“Ten minutes later, he grabbed me takes me back to bed and wants to have sex. I remember waking up in the morning, I woke up and you don’t instantly remember what happened.

“I remember asking him, ‘did you throw my bag at my head?’ and he was like ‘yeah, because you accused me of flirting, you made me do it, you make me so angry that you made me do that. It’s bad for me how angry you make me, you need to be careful of that’.”

Greville said she woke up with a bump on her head from the laptop bag.

At the beginning of the police interview Greville said that she met Giggs in 2013 when working for a PR agency that was hired by a company owned by the footballer. Greville said that she and Giggs would talk about their unhappy marriages and they began to have an affair after she called to a hotel room he was staying in to have a shirt signed.

“It was like I met my best friend, the one to save me from my marriage,” Greville said. “He’d say I was his soulmate. It was more than a sexual thing.”

She described their early relationship as “like a love story from the movies” and believed that they were “passionately in love.”

Greville then told the police officer that Giggs had said he left his wife, Stacey, and they discussed starting a family. But she learnt that was not the case and when media reports surfaced of their affair in May 2016, Greville said that she received “nasty messages” from Stacey Giggs and the footballer’s daughter.

Greville said “red flags” started to appear when he would turn up unannounced at her apartment and if she didn’t answer he would send her “a load of abuse, ‘You’re f***ing somebody else, you’re a w****'” and threaten to complain to her boss at work.

Greville then moved to Abu Dhabi to try and stay away from Giggs but he continued messaging her, sometimes 30 times a day, and then came to Dubai to see her.

When Greville returned to Manchester, their relationship resumed. But in 2017 she first experienced aggression from Giggs when, she said, “he flipped” after being accused of cheating in the Dubai hotel room.

At various points Greville believed that Giggs was seeing other women and on more than one occasion received anonymous messages claiming that he was having affairs. “I didn’t even realise I was the ex-girlfriend,” she told the police officer.

In 2018, she said, issues “started to ramp up” despite “still thinking he was my best friend.”

Greville told the police officer that Giggs did not force himself on her but “he was using sex to get to me… he’d randomly send sexual messages or pictures.” She added: “He was completely using me for sex. He wouldn’t leave me alone.”

Following the laptop incident Greville said Giggs broke up with her at a Christmas party. “I left and he followed me down the road. [He said] ‘Let me just spend one more night with you, let’s say goodbye properly.’ I said absolutely not, so then he just told me to f*** off then.”

But in January 2020 Giggs then resumed calling and messaging Greville, at one stage up to 50 times an hour, and they got back together.

“I ended up moving in with him,” Greville added. “During lockdown it was on another level – lots of put downs, lots of putting me down in front of people, take things out on me all the time, secretive with his phone.

“My dad got told he had cancer, and he didn’t even look up from his phone. He’d constantly tell me I was moody, and he’d tell me to leave. He’d always want sex at night but then he’d give me a tiny bit of affection and I’d cling onto that. “Then he’d buy me flowers. This went on for probably three months during lockdown. It was always like I was numb to all that.”

She says when Giggs became Wales manager, she then began to look at his iPad and found evidence of several affairs.

“The reality of what I found on that iPad was way worse than I could imagine,” Greville said. “There were eight women he was having affairs with, full-on relationships that had gone on constantly from 2014. It was literally all there in black and white.”

“There were messages to his friends calling me a “slag” and a “silly cow” and ‘I just need the bars to open now so I can go out and pull.’”

The trial continues.