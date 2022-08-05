Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 05 August 2022 – A 32-year-old bodybuilder and club bouncer is said to have committed suicide at a local hotel over his wife’s infidelity.

The deceased is believed to have booked a room in the hotel where he took poison and sent his father a suicide message on WhatsApp.

The disturbing message read, “I have tried to be strong but I have failed,”

According to reports, the deceased bodybuilder from Zimbabwe had parted ways with his wife sometime back after he found out that she was cheating on him with multiple men.

They later ironed out their differences.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.