Saturday, 27 August 2022 – Inspector General of police Hillary Mutyambai is recuperating in a local private hospital after he fell ill.

According to well-placed sources, the police boss collapsed at his home in Nairobi on Thursday night.

His wife and workers raised alarm and sentry officials joined in rushing him to Aga Khan Hospital.

Doctors immediately admitted him to the high dependency unit (HDU).

The HDU is a specialist ward providing intensive care (treatment and monitoring) for critically ill people.

A relative of the senior police officer said he was responding well to treatment.

Few friends and relatives were allowed to visit him at the hospital on Friday.

It is not the first time he collapsed and was rushed to the same hospital.

In 2020, he collapsed again in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and was admitted there.

Those close to him said he has a history of blood pressure which he is however managing well.

He has picked his deputy Noor Gaboow to perform his duties in an acting capacity.

It is the first time under his term for Mutyambai to delegate his mandate for medical reasons.

Gabow is not new to the position as he is from the general duty and it will be easy for him to manage the police operations for now.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.