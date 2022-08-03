Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Roots party presidential candidate, Prof George Luchiri Wajackoyah, has cleared the air on reports that he has endorsed Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga‘s bid in August.

On Wednesday, a video clip emerged of Wajackoyah endorsing Raila Odinga for the top seat.

“Because of that, man (Raila). The man whose tears come out every day because of what happened to him in jail, including me. I am here to join the liberators. And the person I look at, the person who makes me stand here is none other than Raila Odinga,” Wajackoya said.

However, in a statement, Wajackoyah‘s director of communications, David Mureithi, denied the allegations and maintained his boss is still in the presidential race.

“Whereas our party leader addressed his supporters and accorded the other three presidential candidates some level of respect, the biased media has doctored the clip to suit and push their candidate, Raila Odinga,” Mureithi said.

“We would like to state categorically that we have a presidential candidate who is on the ballot and will win this election. We have not and will not endorse any other candidate,’ Mureithi added.

