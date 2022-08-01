Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 1, 2022 – Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has responded to allegations that the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta is buying ID cards from voters using local administrators to deny Deputy President William Ruto some crucial votes come August 9th.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Kibicho dismissed the allegations as meaningless and baseless.

“Allegations that we are buying ID cards are just meaningless and baseless. We have no need to buy people’s ID cards and I do not understand why we would use them anywhere,” Kibicho stated.

The allegations emerged from leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, who claimed that the government was using local administrators to rig the upcoming general election.

On Thursday last week, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said that the electoral agency had been notified of people buying identification cards from voters.

Chebukati said that the matter had been forwarded to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, adding that action will be taken.

“It has come to our attention that there are some people who are going around buying IDs from voters and that information we have passed over to the IG and action will be taken,” Chebukati said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.