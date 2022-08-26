Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, August 26, 2022 – Things could be getting thicker for President-elect William Ruto at the Supreme Court, where Raila Odinga has filed a petition to overturn his controversial victory.

This is after he desperately asked one of the affiliate parties in Kenya Kwanza to join the scandalous IEBC in order to stop Raila Odinga from overturning his victory.

Farmers Party, a member of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, under the leadership of Irungu Nyakera, has now filed a petition at the Supreme Court, seeking to be enjoined in Raila’s case.

Nyakera’s party is seeking to defend IEBC’s declaration of William Ruto as the President-elect.

“They are enjoining to support that the process that IEBC used to manage the elections was fair and transparent and to support the win of William Ruto.”

“Sometimes when you look at a process like the Supreme Court, it is the major parties that get heard but individual voters get lost in the process,” stated the source.

In a press release dated August 25, the party argued that it is enjoining itself to accord farmers a voice during the Supreme Court proceedings.

The petition was supported by the affidavits from Nyakera and five other petitioners who introduced themselves as farmers drawn from various counties.

“The Farmers Party presented to the Supreme Court of Kenya, a petition to enjoin itself to the 2022 presidential Elections Petition, to ensure that the rights of farmers are protected and their voices are heard.

“Farmers form over 65% of Kenya’s voters and they fulfilled their civic duty on 9th August 2022, by waking up to vote for their candidates of choice,” read the statement in part.

During the petition’s presentation, Nyakera, the Chairperson of the Farmers Party, maintained that the election was free, fair and transparent as conducted by IEBC.

He backed his claims by noting that his bid to become Murang’a governor was unsuccessful but commended IEBC for its conduct throughout the exercise.

