Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – President-elect William Ruto now wants the commissioners attached to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) removed as respondents in a Supreme Court petition filed by Azimio la Umoja presidential contender Raila Odinga.

In a new filing by Ruto, through his lawyer Kithure Kindiki, wants the commissioners including Vice Chair Juliana Cherera struck off as respondents.

Kindiki, who made the filing alongside United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Director of Campaigns, Josephat Nanok, argued that the commissioners should not be named individually since the election was not conducted by the individuals.

The other commissioners who were named as respondents in the Raila petition include Abdi Guliye, Boya Molu, Justus Nyang’aya, Francis Wanderi, and Irene Massit.

“The timeline to respond is for all respondents to file responses at the same time. Consequently, the 9th Respondent (Ruto) will be denied any opportunity to answer the second-tier accusations made by the 3rd to 6th Respondents.”

“The 9th Respondent’s right to a fair trial as conferred under Article 25 (C) will be irreversibly compromised,” read the Kindiki affidavit.

Raila filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging Ruto’s declaration as the president-elect after the August 9 polls.

In his affidavit, Raila is demanding to either be declared the president-elect (through the initiation of a recount) or the Apex Court should order a run-off.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.