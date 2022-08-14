Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 14, 2022 – It appears desperation has started setting in as the country awaits the results of the hotly contested presidential election.

This is after Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, started accusing Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja team of slowing down the verification of Forms 34A and 34B at the National Tallying Centre located at the Bomas of Kenya.

In a statement yesterday, Gachagua stated that their opponents were causing controversies at the tallying centre, to delay the process ahead of the official declaration of the president-elect.

Further, Gachagua defended their agents accused of causing the fracas that happened at the Bomas on Friday.

“Our business right now is verification of Forms 34A and 34B at the National Tallying Center. The process is rather slow as Azimio agents keep delaying the exercise but our agents are patient, disciplined and respectful to the IEBC officials.”

“If the pace is maintained and they are restrained from causing further unnecessary delays, the winner of the presidential vote should be announced before the end of tomorrow, Sunday,” Gachagua stated.

He also expressed confidence in the process, adding that anybody can now tell who the winner of the elections is.

“You are encouraged to visit the IEBC portal and with a simple calculator, add the numbers to know the winner such that the announcement by the National Returning Officer will be a mere formality.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.