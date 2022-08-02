Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 2, 2022 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, seems to have sensed defeat going by what he is doing secretly behind the camera.

Ruto and Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga are in a neck and neck race with less than a week until Election Day.

According to Ruto’s lawyer, Linda Musumba, the second in command is preparing a battery of lawyers who will go to the Supreme Court if he is beaten by Raila Odinga.

“I think people are preparing. Any party responsible and the legal team responsible for a party will prepare. It is just that in this case. We hope for a peaceful transition, but if necessary, it would be reckless not to prepare,” Musumba stated.

Musumba’s statement comes even as Ruto and his team continue to chest thump publicly that they are ahead of Raila Odinga in terms of numbers and popularity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.