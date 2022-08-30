Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – A longtime royal reporter has said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have learned no lessons, following Markle’s bombshell cover story which was published on The Cut on Monday August 29.

Recall that Markle had said that she was expected to give pictures of her now 3-year-old son, Archie, to the Royal Rota, the press pool that covers Queen Elizabeth II and her line of succession. She further asked why she would give a photo of her children to people who call them the N-word before sharing it with people that love them.

She was quoted saying;

“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?

“You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

Reacting to this, Daily Express royal corespondent Richard Palmer tweeted about some of the “jaw-dropping moments” in the interview, which he feels suggest that “tone-deaf Harry and Meghan have learnt no lessons.”

Palmer wrote;

There are some jaw-dropping moments in this interview, suggesting tone-deaf Harry and Meghan have learnt no lessons.