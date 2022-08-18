Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 18 August 2022 – A tribalist prison officer has been called out after she mocked members of the Luo community, days after Raila Odinga lost to William Ruto in the just concluded general elections.

The rogue cop, identified as Emmy Cheruto, is supposed to serve all Kenyans diligently but she is a shameless tribal bigot.

She believes that Kenya will never be governed by a Luo.

She further insulted members of the Luo community by calling them beggars, claiming that, unlike Kikuyus and Kalenjins, Luos don’t have large tracts of land to farm.

Netizens have condemned her tribal sentiments and urged her bosses to summon her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.