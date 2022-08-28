Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 28, 2022 – A groom-to-be has died after being struck by lightning while posing for engagement photos with his fiancée in a popular tourist spot in China.

The horrific incident occurred at China’s Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in Yunnan province last week.

The man identified as Ruan, was hit by a lightning bolt during a wedding photoshoot with his fiancée at the Spruce Meadow, a popular scenic spot. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, South China Morning Post reported.

Before the lightning struck, Chinese authorities reportedly issued a yellow weather warning, the third highest in the country’s weather system.

Despite the thunderstorm, the couple decided to go ahead with their planned photoshoot.

Pictures showed the rescue crew carrying the man on a stretcher in heavy rain.