Thursday, 11 August 2022 – Some photographers have shared their experiences with grooms on wedding day.

They disclosed this during a question and answer session with popular wedding photographer, Henry Orji, on Instagram.

According to one of the photographers, a groom engaged in threesome on the morning of his wedding.

“I remember one time groom was having a threesome in the morning before dressup so had to wait for him to finish before we started shooting. Also the babes from the threesome came to the wedding later.”

Commenting after the session, Henry advised people to pray before they marry.

“Before you marry ehn; pray. Make sure say the person na God’s answered prayer because devil too dey disguise. God help us.”

