Thursday, 04 August 2022 – Detectives have launched investigations into the mysterious death of Kass FM journalist Julius Tarus, who was found dead in his house in Eldoret town.

According to Eldoret Professional Journalists Association organizing Secretary Mathews Ndanyi, Tarus’s lifeless body was discovered in his house on Thursday morning.

Before his death, he travelled to his rural home and left on Sunday, July 31.

He was last seen in Eldoret town on Monday, August 1.

His family got worried when they failed to reach him on the phone.

They discovered his lifeless body after visiting his house to check up on him.

Taurus had not complained of any illness before he died.

“On Monday, August 1, he visited Eldoret town and throughout he did not complain of being unwell. On Tuesday, his family members could not reach him on the phone and so today they sent relatives who found him dead,” Ndanyi said in a statement.

His body was moved to the mortuary and investigations launched to establish the cause of his death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.