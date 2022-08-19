Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 19, 2022 – American rapper, Fish Scales is fortunate to be alive after he was shot, robbed and kidnapped outside an Atlanta brewery he co-owns.

Police say two suspects first robbed a customer in the parking lot before entering Atlantucky Brewery and forcing Scales into his car at gunpoint.

The robbers then drove Scales up the road to his home in a neighboring suburb where he was able to escape, but not before being shot in the leg during a struggle.

Scales, who is one-fourth of the Grammy-nominated rap group, is now resting in the hospital.

His group, Nappy Roots, put out a statement saying, “We are so thankful our brother is safe and on the road to recovery.”